Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loomis, CA

Loomis Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LOOMIS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bOMzul900

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 69 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Loomis, CA
71
Followers
532
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loomis, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Loomis, CAPosted by
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Loomis

(LOOMIS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Loomis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Loomis, CAPosted by
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Loomis

(LOOMIS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Loomis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy