Jayson Tatum believes the folks over at 2K Games didn’t do him justice in the latest installment of their popular NBA video game. Tatum saw his “2K21” player rating rise over the course of his second career All-Star season, finishing the campaign with a 91 mark. But somehow, even after a solid showing in the first round of the 2021 playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, Tatum currently sits at a 90 in “2K22,” which is set to release next month.