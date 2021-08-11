Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival returns for 5 days next month

Labor Day. Football. Ribs.

The Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Festival returns Sept. 2-6 at Heinz Field. Hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2, noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 3-5 and noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 6.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Solomon Williams of South Carolina, owner of Carolina Rib King, said as soon as he heard the event was being held, he wanted to be a part of it. He said usually by this time of the summer, he would have done 16 events but has only been at five.

“I am happy it’s back,” Williams said. “People love this event because there are so many different types of ribs to try. It is extremely popular. That time of the year is about summer winding down, and it’s one of the last outdoor festivals before the cooler weather comes.”

The five-day festival, presented by Miller Lite, will feature a number of national rib vendors as well as games and music. On opening night, guests can purchase ribs to go for Take-Out night.

The Clarks will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 3. The Sun King Warriors will be on stage prior to The Clarks at 7:30 p.m. On Sept. 6, the Jimmy Adler Band, Norman Nardini and Billy Price will take the stage starting at 2:30 p.m.

The annual Steelers Run/Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Sept. 5. Tickets are required for football games, the Run/Walk, and the Gatorade Jr. Training Camp, which will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 6.

The football game — Pitt Panthers vs. University of Massachusetts — starts at 4 p.m. Sept. 4.

Admission to the concerts is free. Fans can bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no coolers or outside food and beverages are permitted.

At nearby Stage AE, Carly Pearce will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 5, followed by Lady A at 9 p.m.

The FedEx Great Hall of Heinz Field will be open for fans to view the team’s Super Bowl trophies, Hall of Fame Museum, Steelers memorabilia and the Terrible Towel Wall.

The Kickoff and Rib Festival started in 1990 at Three Rivers Stadium. It featured concerts, national rib vendors and games.