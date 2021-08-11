Weather Forecast For Blountsville

BLOUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



