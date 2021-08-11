American Heritage Credit Union, Whose Foundation Brought Music to CHOP’s Pediatrics Unit, Holds Car Show/Concert

American Heritage President and CEO Bruce Foulke, posing at an event related to his organization's Kids-N-Hope Foundation. Image via American Heritage Credit Union.

In 1996, American Heritage Credit Union became the first credit union in the country to form its own charitable organization when it began the Kids-N-Hope Foundation.

After CEO Bruce Foulke visited the Children’s Seashore House of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), he was inspired to help the program. From that commitment grew the Kids-N-Hope Foundation to support the hospital’s needs.

Its first outreach, still in place today, was the music therapy program. It uses a certified music therapist to target clinical goal areas with music-based strategies to promote positive health outcomes. Through this connection, American Heritage has raised over $2.1 million dollars for CHOP.

To mark its quarter-century of pediatric support in the Philadelphia region, American Heritage is holding a multifaceted celebration.

The August 15 festivities include:

An on-campus concert by LeCompt , a renown Philadelphia cover band

, a renown Philadelphia cover band The credit union’s 17th annual car show, with hundreds of muscle cars, classic wheels, and modern show vehicles

A live broadcast by 98.1 WOGL

The appearance of The Greater Philadelphia Chapter Tuskegee Airmen , Inc.

, Inc. 40+ craft vendors

Numerous food vendors

The free, August 15 event is being held at the American Heritage campus at 2060 Red Lion Road, Philadelphia. It begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. The LeCompt concert is from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Public parking is located along nearby Jamison Road, connected to the site by shuttle buses.

All proceeds, including direct donations from individuals , benefit The Kids-N-Hope Foundation.

Additional information on this event is available from American Heritage Credit Union .

American Heritage Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative with more than $3.7 billion in assets serving more than 800 Workplace Partners and more than 225,000 members.

Its Bucks County branches are in Bristol, Doylestown, Fairless Hills, Feasterville, Langhorne, New Britain, Perkasie, Quakertown, and Warminster.

Founded in 1948, American Heritage Credit Union is now one of the top 100 largest credit unions in the U.S.