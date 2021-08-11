Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uxbridge, MA

Uxbridge Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bOMzGtR00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Uxbridge, MA
77
Followers
529
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uxbridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uxbridge Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy