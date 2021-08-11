Uxbridge Weather Forecast

UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



