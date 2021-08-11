Uxbridge Weather Forecast
UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0