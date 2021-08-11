Cancel
Duncannon, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Duncannon

Posted by 
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

DUNCANNON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

