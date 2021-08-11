Cancel
Ware Shoals, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Ware Shoals

WARE SHOALS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bOMzAb500

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

