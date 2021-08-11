4-Day Weather Forecast For Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0