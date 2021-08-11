4-Day Weather Forecast For Holden
HOLDEN, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
