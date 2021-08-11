Cancel
Junction City, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Junction City

Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bOMyzHP00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze

    • High 101 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 103 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Junction City, OR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

