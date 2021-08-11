4-Day Weather Forecast For Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 101 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Haze
- High 103 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
