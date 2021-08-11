Carnesville Weather Forecast
CARNESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
