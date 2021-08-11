Brownfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROWNFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0