A vehicle hits and kills a woman in Harvey parking lot (Harvey, LA)

On Tuesday afternoon, a female lost her life after being hit by a vehicle in Harvey parking lot, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The fatal incident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Bank Expressway, site of three car dealerships. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that female victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Impairment does not seem to have played a part in the crash.

The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. Officials will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin. No other details have been provided regarding the crash.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

August 11, 2021