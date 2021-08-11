Cancel
New Carlisle, OH

New Carlisle Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New Carlisle (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NEW CARLISLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bOMyd6f00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

