Twin Lake, MI

Wednesday set for rain in Twin Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it

Twin Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(TWIN LAKE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Twin Lake Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Twin Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bOMyXlB00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

