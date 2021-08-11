Daily Weather Forecast For Bushkill
BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
