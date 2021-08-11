Daily Weather Forecast For Bushkill

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.