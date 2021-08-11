Cancel
Bushkill, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Bushkill

Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bOMyWsS00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

