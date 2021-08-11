Cortlandt Manor Weather Forecast
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
