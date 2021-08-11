Cancel
Cortlandt Manor, NY

Cortlandt Manor Weather Forecast

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bOMyU7000

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

