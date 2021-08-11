Cancel
Citronelle, AL

Wednesday rain in Citronelle meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(CITRONELLE, AL) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Citronelle, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Citronelle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bOMyTEH00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Citronelle, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

