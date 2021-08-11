Cancel
Weiser, ID

Weiser Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Weiser (ID) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 102 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 104 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 106 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

