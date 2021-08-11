Weiser Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEISER, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy Smoke
- High 102 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy Smoke
- High 104 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Patchy Smoke
- High 106 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
