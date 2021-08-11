Cancel
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Daily Weather Forecast

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bOMyQa600

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

