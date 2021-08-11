Cancel
Genoa City, WI

Wednesday rain in Genoa City meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(GENOA CITY, WI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Genoa City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Genoa City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bOMyNB900

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

