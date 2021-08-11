Cancel
Galena, KS

Galena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Galena (KS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bOMyJeF00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

