Galena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0