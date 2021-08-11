Galena Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GALENA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



