Daily Weather Forecast For Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
