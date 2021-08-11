Cancel
Johnstown, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Johnstown

Johnstown (OH) Weather Channel
JOHNSTOWN, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bOMyIlW00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

