Conley, GA

Weather Forecast For Conley

 8 days ago

CONLEY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bOMyDLt00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Conley is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CONLEY, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Conley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

