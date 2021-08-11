Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wareham, MA

Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in West. Wareham with these activities

Posted by 
West Wareham (MA) Weather Channel
West Wareham (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WEST. WAREHAM, MA.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in West. Wareham, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Wareham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bOMyAhi00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

West Wareham (MA) Weather Channel

West Wareham (MA) Weather Channel

West Wareham, MA
107
Followers
534
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wareham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Wareham, MAPosted by
West Wareham (MA) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for West. Wareham — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WEST. WAREHAM, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in West. Wareham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy