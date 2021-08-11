Weather Forecast For Groton
GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
