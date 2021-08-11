Cancel
Groton, NY

Weather Forecast For Groton

Groton (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bOMy3bs00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

