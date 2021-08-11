Weather Forecast For Groton

GROTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



