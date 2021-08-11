4-Day Weather Forecast For Thayer

THAYER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.