4-Day Weather Forecast For Thayer
THAYER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
