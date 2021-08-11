Maggie Valley Daily Weather Forecast
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
