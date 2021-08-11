Cancel
Maggie Valley, NC

Maggie Valley Daily Weather Forecast

Maggie Valley (NC) Weather Channel
Maggie Valley (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bOMxyMT00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maggie Valley, NC
