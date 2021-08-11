Cancel
Lebanon, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lebanon

Lebanon (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LEBANON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bOMxwb100

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

