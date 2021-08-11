Wednesday rain in Crestwood: Ideas to make the most of it

(CRESTWOOD, KY) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Crestwood, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crestwood:

Wednesday, August 11 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.