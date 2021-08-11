Holley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- 12 to 17 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
