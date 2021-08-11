Holley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 77 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 75 °F 12 to 17 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



