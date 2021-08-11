Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holley, NY

Holley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Holley (NY) Weather Channel
Holley (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HOLLEY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bOMxrBO00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • 12 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Holley, NY
85
Followers
536
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holley, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Holley, NYPosted by
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Holley

(HOLLEY, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Holley, NYPosted by
Holley (NY) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Holley — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HOLLEY, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy