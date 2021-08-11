Cancel
Orting, WA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Orting (WA) Weather Channel
Orting (WA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ORTING, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Orting. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orting:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bOMxqIf00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Haze

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

