Wonder Lake, IL

Wonder Lake Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WONDER LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bOMxnti00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Wonder Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Wonder Lake, IL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

#Newsbreak#Nws
