Robinson, IL

Wednesday rain in Robinson: Ideas to make the most of it

Robinson (IL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(ROBINSON, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Robinson Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Robinson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bOMxkFX00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

