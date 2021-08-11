Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

Posted by 
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bOMxZUQ00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Banner Elk, NC
200
Followers
543
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Banner Elk#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
Posted by
Banner Elk (NC) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BANNER ELK, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Banner Elk Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy