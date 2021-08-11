Daily Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

BANNER ELK, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



