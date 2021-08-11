Daily Weather Forecast For Delmar
DELMAR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
