Daily Weather Forecast For Delmar

DELMAR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



