Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.