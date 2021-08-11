Cancel
Ridgeley, WV

Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bOMxPfA00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

