Weather Forecast For Ridgeley
RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
