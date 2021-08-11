Cancel
Spring Grove, PA

Spring Grove Weather Forecast

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SPRING GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bOMxKUl00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spring Grove, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

