Spring Grove Weather Forecast
SPRING GROVE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
