Hockley, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Hockley

Hockley (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HOCKLEY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hockley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hockley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bOMxGxr00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

