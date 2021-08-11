Cancel
Castle Hayne, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Castle Hayne

Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
Castle Hayne (NC) Weather Channel
CASTLE HAYNE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bOMx2gw00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

