Somerville, TN

Weather Forecast For Somerville

Posted by 
 8 days ago

SOMERVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bOMwdtP00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Somerville, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

