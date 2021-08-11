Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wixom, MI

Weather Forecast For Wixom

Posted by 
Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
Wixom (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WIXOM, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bOMwaFE00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel

Wixom (MI) Weather Channel

Wixom, MI
80
Followers
536
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wixom, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy