Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osage County, KS

Lawrence residents hurt when SUV goes airborne in Osage County

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Lawrence residents suffered injuries after a wreck in Osage County on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Linsey Moddlemog was northbound on the Kansas Turnpike when the crash happened shortly after 7:30 pm. Moddlemog reported possibly falling asleep at the wheel. Her vehicle went off the highway into a ditch about 35 miles northeast of Emporia before going airborne and striking an embankment on the far side of a rock washout ditch.

kvoe.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
Lawrence, KS
Accidents
County
Osage County, KS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Emporia, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Traffic
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Lawrence, KS
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Seatbelts#Airborne#Traffic Accident#Suv#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Stormont Vail Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy