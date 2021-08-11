Lawrence residents hurt when SUV goes airborne in Osage County

Three Lawrence residents suffered injuries after a wreck in Osage County on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Linsey Moddlemog was northbound on the Kansas Turnpike when the crash happened shortly after 7:30 pm. Moddlemog reported possibly falling asleep at the wheel. Her vehicle went off the highway into a ditch about 35 miles northeast of Emporia before going airborne and striking an embankment on the far side of a rock washout ditch.