Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, KY

Morgantown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MORGANTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bOMw9gy00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

Morgantown, KY
176
Followers
542
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgantown, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy