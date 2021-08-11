Cancel
Prescott, AR

Prescott Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PRESCOTT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bOMw3Oc00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prescott, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

