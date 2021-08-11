Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flatwoods, KY

Flatwoods is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(FLATWOODS, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flatwoods. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flatwoods:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bOMvoZB00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods, KY
194
Followers
541
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flatwoods, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Flatwoods, KYPosted by
Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel

Flatwoods Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Flatwoods: Thursday, August 19: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 20: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Saturday,

Comments / 0

Community Policy