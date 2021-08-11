Cancel
Credit Suisse Stick to Their Buy Rating for US Foods Holding

investing.com
 8 days ago

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $44, which is approximately 26.80% above the present share price of $34.7. expects US Foods Holding to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.18 for the third quarter...

www.investing.com

#Us Foods#Credit Suisse Stick#Csgn#Usfd#Moderate#Tipranks Com#Us Foods Holding Corp#Chef S Line#Cattleman S Selection#Cross Valley Farms#Harbor Banks#Metro Deli
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Think the Market Is Headed for a Crash? Then Consider Buying These 5 Defensive Stocks

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions might precipitate a stock market correction in the near term. So, we think investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against market declines could do worse than bet on UnitedHealth (UNH), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Their consistent dividend-payout histories and stable earnings make these stocks defensive plays. So, let’s pore over these names.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, rising inflation, and the geopolitical tensions related to the collapse of the Afghan government are fueling significant stock market volatility. Because rising inflation and a likely slowdown in economic growth due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases are raising concerns over the potential for a market correction in the near term, many investors are now looking to hedge their portfolios.
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Clearway Energy Inc

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWENa) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of $33, which is approximately 9.38% above the present share price of $30.17. Byrd expects Clearway Energy Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third...
Stocksinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Summit Materials

Berenberg Bank analyst Daniel Wang maintained a Buy rating on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $40, which is approximately 18.03% above the present share price of $33.89. Wang expects Summit Materials to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Hold Rating for Marriott International

Berenberg Bank analyst Stuart Gordon maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $130, which is approximately 0.00% below the present share price of $130. Gordon expects Marriott International to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research firms have also commented on PYCR. JMP Securities began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Marketsinvesting.com

Victoria’s Secret Falls, Bath & Body Up Following First Earnings After Split

Investing.com – Victoria’s Secret stock fell 4% while Bath Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Works surged 7% as the two retailers reported their first earnings following their separation. Both companies were earlier part of L Brands, but Victoria’s Secret was spun off earlier this month. Victoria’s Secret is valued at $6.57 billion...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders, Analysts Target Cisco Stock After Earnings

The shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) are up 0.7% at $55.54 this morning, after the tech name reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 84 cents per share -- just above expectations of 80 cents -- and a revenue win. However, supply chain issues continue to hinder the company, leading Cisco to issue a current-quarter profit forecast that failed to meet Wall Street's estimates.
Retailinvesting.com

Ross Stores Flags Pandemic, Supply Chain Woes Ahead; Shares Fall

Investing.com - Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reported Thursday second-quarter results that beat expectations, but the retailer also flagged supply chain woes and the Delta variant as potential drags on growth ahead. Ross Stores shares lost 5% in after-hours trade following the report. Ross Stores announced earnings per share of $1.39 on...
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget Root Inc., Buy These 3 Insurance Stocks Instead

Personal insurance provider Root (ROOT) is suffering depressed profit margins due to rising costs and intense competition. However, the global insurance industry is recovering, bolstered by rising demand. Thus, fundamentally sound insurance companies Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), AXIS Capital Holdings (AXS), and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) could be better bets now. Read on.Technology-based personal insurance company Root, Inc. (ROOT) has been facing operational challenges due to rising costs and intense competition. Despite a 19.1% rise in direct earned premiums in its fiscal second quarter (ended June 30), the company failed to generate profits. Its adjusted gross loss came in at $4 million, down from a $16 million gross profit generated in the prior-year quarter. ROOT’s financials are expected to remain under pressure in the near term. Analysts expect its revenues to decline 59.7% year-over-year to $65.90 million in the third quarter (ending September 2021), while its EPS is expected to remain negative until at least 2022. The stock has lost 62.9% in price year-to-date.
Marketsinvesting.com

Nomura Stick to Their Buy Rating for Weibo

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $70, which is approximately 45.80% above the present share price of $48.01. Shi expects Weibo to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Restaurantsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Chipotle

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle on Thursday, setting a price target of $2100, which is approximately 13.42% above the present share price of $1851.48. Carril expects Chipotle to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.68 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Marketsinvesting.com

Applied Materials Results Beat in Q3 Amid Ongoing Chip Demand

Investing.com - Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported Thursday third-quarter results as the ongoing digital transformation of the economy continued to stoke chip demand. Applied Materials announced earnings per share of $1.90 on revenue of $6.20 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $5.94 billion. Semiconductor systems,...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for MFA Financial

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $4.5, which is approximately 0.66% below the present share price of $4.53. Lee expects MFA Financial to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

Does Recent IPO Company Beauty Health Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) went public through a SPAC deal on May 6, following which the stock has gained in double-digits. However, with mixed financials and anticipated negative consequences of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge, is SKIN an ideal addition to one’s portfolio? Read more to find out.The HydraFacial® Company went public on May 6 through a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The combined company was renamed The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.10 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

Mizuho Securities Stick to Their Hold Rating for Coinbase Global

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Hold rating on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global on Wednesday, setting a price target of $220, which is approximately 12.28% below the present share price of $250.8. Dolev expects Coinbase Global to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.77 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Rexnord

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $68, which is approximately 14.79% above the present share price of $59.24. Blair expects Rexnord to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.01.

