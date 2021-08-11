Cancel
La Feria, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For La Feria

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0bOMvhO600

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 77 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • 0 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Monday sun alert in La Feria — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LA FERIA, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Feria. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

