Whitmore Lake, MI

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WHITMORE LAKE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Whitmore Lake Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Whitmore Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bOMvKHV00

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel

Whitmore Lake (MI) Weather Channel

Whitmore Lake, MI
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

